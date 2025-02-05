Check out some stats and history behind Aaron Judge winning his second AL MVP award in 2024. (1:20)

Aaron Judge has welcomed a new addition to his family.

On Wednesday, the New York Yankees center fielder and his wife, Samantha, announced the birth of their daughter, Nora Rose Judge, on social media. Nora was born on Jan. 27.

"What an incredible week it's been, can't wait for the memories the three of us make," Judge wrote on Instagram.

The Yankees slugger met his wife while the two attended Linden High School before going to Fresno State together.

Judge is coming off a memorable 2024 season that included leading the Yankees to the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and winning the American League MVP. He led the league with 58 home runs, 144 RBIs and a 1.159 OPS.