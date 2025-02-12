Open Extended Reactions

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- Veteran reliever JT Chargois agreed to a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers before their first workout of spring training Wednesday.

The 34-year-old right-hander split last season between Miami and Seattle, going 3-1 with a 2.23 ERA in 36 games -- 15 for the Marlins before 21 for the Mariners after a deadline trade.

He began last year on the injured list because of neck spasms and didn't make his season debut until June 12.

Chargois has a career 3.35 ERA with a 16-7 record over 244 big league games with the Twins, Dodgers, Mariners, Rays and Marlins. He made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2016.