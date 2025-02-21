Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon support the ball-strike challenge system as long as it doesn't add too much time to games. (1:59)

Reds manager Terry Francona plans to opt out of elective participation in the automated ball-strike challenge trial during spring training but is willing to let Cincinnati's minor league players accustomed to the procedure use the system.

ABS allows pitchers, hitters and catchers an immediate objection to a ball-strike call. Major League Baseball is not fully adopting the system -- which has been used in the minor leagues -- this season but began a trial Thursday involving 13 spring training ballparks. Teams are allowed two challenges per game, which must come from on-field players and not the dugout or manager.

"I'm OK with seeing our younger kids do it because they've done it," Francona said. "It's not a strategy for [the MLB teams], so why work on it? I don't want to make a farce of anything, but we're here getting ready for a season and that's not helping us get ready."

ABS was used for the first time at Camelback Ranch in Thursday's spring training opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.