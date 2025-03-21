Open Extended Reactions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Colorado's Thairo Estrada broke his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Texas' Kumar Rocker and will be out four to eight weeks, manager Bud Black said Friday.

Estrada, injured on a 97.1 mph sinker leading off Thursday's game, was expected to be the Rockies' second baseman when they open at Tampa Bay on March 28.

The 29-year-old spent the past four seasons with San Francisco and hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year, when he was sidelined by a sprained left wrist between June 27 and July 9 and again between July 25 and Aug. 19. He was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 30, and on Oct. 1 elected to become a free agent.

Estrada has a .251 average with 48 homers, 195 RBIs and 52 stolen bases in 469 games over parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees (2019-20) and the Giants (2021-24).