The Baltimore Orioles signed right-hander Kyle Gibson to a one-year contract Friday, the club announced, reuniting with the veteran to reinforce their rotation less than a week from Opening Day.

The deal is worth $5.25 million with $1.525 million more in possible incentives, a source told ESPN.

Gibson, 37, returns to the Orioles after being a reliable option in 2023 for their upstart 101-win club. He went 15-9 with a 4.73 ERA in 33 outings that season as the Orioles won the American League East for the first time since 2014 and reached the postseason for the first time in seven years.

This time, Gibson joins a roster -- highlighted by a talented young core of position players --- with lofty preseason expectations. The rotation is, on paper, the team's weak link.

Corbin Burnes left in free agency over the winter after posting a 2.92 ERA in 32 starts and finishing fifth in AL Cy Young voting in his only season with the Orioles. The team didn't acquire an ace to replace him, instead signing Charlie Morton, 41, and Tomoyuki Sugano, 35, to one-year deals for a combined $28 million.

The rotation took another hit earlier this month when Grayson Rodriguez, the team's anticipated No. 1 starter, was shut down because of elbow inflammation. He will start the season on the injured list.

Gibson does not project as a No. 1 starter, but he should provide stability. A first-round pick in 2009, Gibson has made at least 25 starts in each of his 10 full major league seasons -- and at least 29 starts in nine of the 10.

He went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA in 30 outings for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, finishing the year with 169⅔ innings pitched. Meanwhile, besides Burnes, the Orioles didn't have a pitcher log more than 133⅔ innings.