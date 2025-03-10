Open Extended Reactions

Spring training is going strong and I've posted my minor league and draft prospect rankings, so now fans' attention has turned to potential major league sleepers.

Whether it's for the later stages of their fantasy drafts or the first to mention a name in your friend group, I've been inundated with requests for sleepers, with varied definitions of the term.

I've canvassed the league, chatting with agents, executives, and scouts to find the players who are emerging early in camp or seem primed to break out in the big leagues this season, even if it likely will be a little later in the season. With some overlap from Jeff Passan's recent scout buzz and my own bold prospect takes, here's whom you need to monitor, note, or draft -- one for each MLB team -- including plenty of bonus names.

Jump to team:

American League

ATH | BAL | BOS | CHW | CLE

DET | HOU | KC | LAA | MIN

NYY | SEA | TB | TEX | TOR

National League

ARI | ATL | CHC | CIN | COL

LAD | MIA | MIL | NYM | PHI

PIT | SD | SF | STL | WSH