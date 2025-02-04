        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          2025 top 10 prospect rankings for all 30 MLB teams

          Rafael Suanes-USA TODAY Sports
          • Kiley McDanielFeb 4, 2025, 12:00 PM
            Close
            • ESPN MLB Insider
            • Kiley McDaniel covers MLB prospects, the MLB Draft and more, including trades and free agency.
            • Has worked for three MLB teams.
              • Co-author of Author of 'Future Value'
            Follow on X

          Welcome to our first team-by-team MLB prospect rankings big board!

          We've already ranked the top 100 prospects in the sport, identified breakout stars from the next tier of prospects and compared how all 30 farm systems stack up for the 2025 season. Now it's time to rank the top 10 prospects in every system.

          Below you will find the rankings for your favorite team, along with a player I'm most watching going into the season, and all 30 of these lists will be updated regularly throughout the 2025 season.

          MLB prospect coverage: Top 100 | 101-200 | Farm system rankings

          Jump to team:

          American League
          ATH | BAL | BOS | CHW | CLE
          DET | HOU | KC | LAA | MIN
          NYY | SEA | TB | TEX | TOR

          National League
          ARI | ATL | CHC | CIN | COL
          LAD | MIA | MIL | NYM | PHI
          PIT | SD | SF | STL | WSH