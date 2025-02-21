Open Extended Reactions

Now that we've seen college players in action over the first week of the season, it's time for our first look at who could be high on MLB draft boards in July.

The buzz on the top of this draft class isn't great. But this was the case last year at this point and the 2024 draft had at least an average -- and maybe even above average -- top of the class. That rise was driven mostly due to standout seasons from college players in major conferences, so expect to see some risers from the second and third groupings of this ranking over the next month or two. The talent and development capabilities of college baseball, along with the portal and NIL, help consolidate the best talent to fewer schools, which helps to evaluate the most talented players because they're more likely to face each other more often.

The depth in all phases of this year's class is solid. College starting pitching is one of the weaker groups, but there are enough early-season risers that I had to move half a dozen names onto this list who weren't on it a few weeks ago. That type of quick improvement is why it is too early to write off any part of a draft class.

These players were ranked using the FV (future value) system that I applied for pro prospects. Here are my offseason MLB prospect rankings to see where these players would rank if they turned pro now, though the grades will change (generally improve as we gain more information and certainty) as the spring progresses.