The Chicago White Sox reinstated outfielder Mike Tauchman from the 10-day injured list on Sunday.

In a corresponding move, Chicago designated outfielder Travis Jankowski for assignment.

Tauchman, 34, was put on the injured list March 27 (retroactive to March 23) due to a strained right hamstring. The White Sox signed him as a free agent in December.

Tauchman is a entering his eighth major league season and has played in 474 games with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs.

He has a career batting average of .241 with 32 home runs and 155 RBIs. He spent the past two seasons with the Cubs, batting .250 with 15 homers, 77 runs driven in and 13 stolen bases.

The White Sox signed Jankowski, 33, as a free agent on March 13, a day after the Cubs released him.

A first-round pick by the Padres in the 2012 MLB Draft, he has appeared in 688 games with San Diego, the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers and has a career .235 average.

Seven of those games were with the White Sox, and he was 3-for-14 batting with one run scored.