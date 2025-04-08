BOSTON -- Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran said he went public about his 2022 suicide attempt to "reach those who feel alone."

In an episode of the Netflix docuseries "The Clubhouse: A Year With the Red Sox," Duran said he attempted suicide after struggling early in his baseball career.

"Talking about this wasn't easy, but it felt important," Duran said in a statement released through the team after the episode aired Tuesday. "I knew that if I was going to share this, I had to be real about it.

"A few years ago, I found myself in a dark place, but I'm still here, and I'm so lucky I am. And if my story can help even one person, then it was worth telling."

A seventh-round draft choice who was an All-Star last season, Duran was one of baseball's top hitting prospects when he was called up to the major leagues in 2021. But he struggled early and spent much of his first two seasons shuttling between the majors and minors.

Duran said in the docuseries that the expectations of the fans and media wore on him and that at times he felt players were treated like "zoo animals."

He said he was even harder on himself.

"I couldn't deal with telling myself how much I sucked every day," Duran said in the docuseries. "I was already hearing it from fans. And what they said to me, [it's not like] I haven't told myself 10 times worse in the mirror. That was a really tough time for me. I didn't even want to be here anymore."

Director Greg Whiteley then asked, "When you say, 'here,' you mean 'here with the Red Sox' or 'here on planet Earth'?"

"Probably both," Duran said. He then described his suicide attempt.

Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran said not meeting his own expectations early in his major league career -- as well as disappointing others -- fueled his mental health struggles to the point that he attempted suicide. AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Duran's decision to tell his story will save lives. Team president Sam Kennedy called it "an act of courage that reaches far beyond baseball."

"By opening up, he's showing others who may be struggling that they're not alone and that asking for help isn't just OK, it's essential," Kennedy said. "Every member of this organization continues to stand with him. He has our deepest admiration, he's always had our full support, and we're incredibly fortunate to have him as part of our team."

Duran's parents, Octavio and Dena Duran, said in a statement Tuesday that they only recently learned the depths of their son's mental health struggle.

"It was heartbreaking to hear," they said. "We are beyond grateful that he is still here, that he has found the courage to keep going, and that he is using his voice to help others. If his story can help even one person, then it was worth sharing. We are incredibly proud of the man he is today and love him more than words can say. We will always be in his corner."

Jarren Duran said Tuesday that he wanted to turn his attention back to the baseball season. He has six hits in his past four games, with two doubles Monday night after the details of his comments in the docuseries were reported.

"Right now, my focus is on the field," Duran said in his statement. "We have a postseason to chase, and that's where my head is. I've shared what I needed to share, and I appreciate everyone's understanding that my focus right now is on baseball and helping my team win a World Series.

"I am grateful for the tremendous support I've received. If you're struggling, please know there's help. You can call a friend, a trusted person, your doctor or an organization like Samaritans. And, if you're in immediate danger, call 988."