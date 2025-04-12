Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The White Sox placed outfielder Austin Slater on the 10-day injured list before Saturday's game against the Red Sox with a right meniscus tear and recalled outfielder Greg Jones from Triple-A Charlotte.

The move is retroactive to Friday, when Slater was set to start against the Red Sox but was scratched just before the first pitch.

White Sox manager Will Venable said Slater first sensed the knee injury warming up and wasn't sure if Slater would need surgery.

The White Sox signed the 32-year-old Slater in November. He is batting .250 with two doubles, one home run and one RBI in eight games.

Chicago was already depleted by injuries. Andrew Benintendi (left adductor), Mike Tauchman (right hamstring), Josh Rojas (fractured toe), Korey Lee (left ankle) and Fraser Ellard (right hamstring) also are on the IL.

Jones, 27, was batting .129 nine games with Charlotte.