The Boston Red Sox activated third baseman Alex Bregman off the paternity list Friday, while right-hander Michael Fulmer was designated for assignment.

In other moves, the Red Sox recalled right-hander Hunter Dobbins, while infielder/outfielder Nick Sogard was optioned.

Bregman, 31, last played Tuesday when he went 5-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs in Boston's 7-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. In his first 19 games with the club since signing as a free agent in the offseason, he was batting .321 with four home runs and 16 RBIs.

He and his wife, Reagan, welcomed their second son this week.

Fulmer, 32, made his Red Sox debut Monday and gave up three runs in 2⅔ innings. A former starter for the Detroit Tigers, he is 37-50 with a 3.96 ERA in 263 appearances (90 starts) over eight career seasons.

He won the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year with the Tigers.

Dobbins, 25, made his major league debut for the Red Sox on April 6 and pitched five innings and gave up two runs. He got the win in an 18-7 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Sogard, 27, played in 31 games as a rookie last season and batted .273 with four doubles and eight RBIs.