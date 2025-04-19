Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had another setback in his return from elbow surgery when he was scratched from a minor league rehabilitation start because of a stomach illness.

The 31-year-old right-hander had been slated to pitch for Double-A Corpus Christi. Astros manager Joe Espada said Saturday that McCullers required an IV.

McCullers has not pitched in the major leagues since the 2022 World Series. He had surgery on June 13, 2023, to repair his right flexor tendon and to remove a bone spur. He threw a bullpen session last June but had a setback and was shut down for the year.

McCullers is 49-32 with a 3.48 ERA in seven seasons, all with Houston. He has made three minor league rehab starts this year and has a 4.70 ERA over 7⅔ innings with nine strikeouts and five walks.

Houston activated right-hander Forrest Whitley from the 15-day injured before Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres after he recovered from a left knee bone bruise. A 27-year-old selected 17th overall in the 2016 amateur draft, Whitley had a 7.36 ERA over 3⅔ innings in four rehab games with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Whitley made his first big league appearances last year, on April 16, Sept. 2 and Sept. 4. He did not allow an earned run.

"Happy to have him back," Espada said. "It's a big arm, and we know he can come in and finish an inning or give you multiple innings."

Right-hander Nick Hernandez was optioned to Sugar Land.