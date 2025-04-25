Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- The New York Mets activated catcher Francisco Alvarez and second baseman Jeff McNeil from the injured list Friday, and both were in the lineup to make their season debut in the opener of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

Alvarez fractured the hamate bone in his left hand during practice March 8 and underwent surgery two days later. McNeil had been out since straining his right oblique March 10 in a spring training game.

The Mets have thrived despite the absence of both lineup mainstays. New York has won seven in a row and entered Friday 18-7, five games ahead of second-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

The 23-year-old Alvarez hit .237 with 11 home runs and 47 RBIs last season. He hit .179 with a homer and three RBIs in 10 games during a rehabilitation assignment over three minor league levels this month.

McNeil, a two-time All-Star who has played in at least 120 games for the Mets in each full season since 2019, hit .238 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs in 2024. The 33-year-old hit .393 with two homers and three RBIs in eight rehab games over three levels since April 11.

To create room on the roster, New York optioned infielder Brett Baty and catcher Hayden Senger to Triple-A Syracuse after Wednesday's 4-3 victory over Philadelphia.