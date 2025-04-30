Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Marlins unveiled their latest City Connect uniform on Wednesday, a celebration of South Florida's culture while blending past, present and future with bold pride.

The dark uniform is infused with teal and includes pink accents similar to the bright lights of Miami that "paint an electric glow in the city where the party never ends," the Marlins said in their release.

"Our new Retrowave uniform combines the Marlins rich history with an innovative, forward-thinking approach that mirrors our organization's trajectory," Marlins president of business Caroline O'Connor said in a statement. "We aimed to celebrate our club's storied past and special moments made in the teal, while looking forward to a bright future, all woven in a style that embodies the spirit of South Florida."

One of Miami's area codes, 305, is featured on the cap. According to the Marlins' release, it's the first time in MLB history a club has worn a city's area code on its hat.

A "Miami" wordmark in teal appears across the chest -- "channeling classic elegance," per the Marlins' release -- similar to the branding of the Florida Marlins, which the franchise was known as from 1993 to 2011 before rebranding as the Miami Marlins. The lettering is meant to reflect Miami's roots. Numbers on the uniform are in a similarly colored teal, while pink accents are on the sleeve.

The Marlins' first City Connect design included white pinstripes. That detail returns this time around, but horizontally in pink and teal.