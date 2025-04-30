Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI --The Cincinnati Reds placed corner infielder Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day injured list with a lower-back injury, described as a lumbar strain, retroactive to Monday, the team announced Wednesday.

Candelario, 31, has struggled at the plate the first month of the season and has been out of the lineup since Monday. Candelario, batting .113 with two home runs and 10 RBI, was diagnosed with a lumbar spine strain after a medical evaluation.

Candelario signed a three-year, $45 million contract last year that included a $3 million signing bonus. He's played for five teams over 10 major league seasons and is a .237 career hitter with 110 home runs.

The Reds recalled Tyler Callihan from Triple-A Louisville and added right-handed pitcher Chase Petty to the taxi squad. Petty was scheduled to start the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

Slugger Austin Hays is also in doubt for the Cardinals doubleheader with a hamstring issue. Reds manager Terry Francona revealed Hays received an MRI for a "tender" hamstring on Tuesday, one day after he sprinted from first base to home plate during the sixth inning of Cincinnati's 3-1 victory.

Hays is batting a robust .365 to go along with five homers, 13 RBIs and 15 runs in 13 games this season.