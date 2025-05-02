Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers are demoting slugger Jake Burger to Triple-A Round Rock, according to multiple reports.

Burger, 29, is batting .190 with three homers and 12 RBIs in 30 games. He went 1-for-3 in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Athletics.

Texas acquired Burger from the Miami Marlins last December to help pump up their offense. He slugged 29 homers for the Marlins last season and batted .250.

To replace Burger, the Rangers are promoting first base prospect Blaine Crim, according to multiple reports. The 27-year-old is batting .313 with seven homers and 25 RBIs in 28 games.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.