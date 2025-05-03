Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Dodgers are calling up infielder Hyeseong Kim, an offseason addition from South Korea's KBO League, according to multiple reports Saturday.

Kim, 26, is batting .252 with an .798 OPS in 115 at-bats for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets, notching five home runs and 19 RBIs.

The Dodgers agreed to a three-year, $12.5 million deal with Kim in early January. A two-year team option for the 2028 and 2029 seasons would pay Kim an additional $5 million per season, according to Spotrac.

Kim, who spent eight seasons playing in his native Korea, has played second base, shortstop and center field for Oklahoma City.

He batted .326 with 11 homers, 75 RBIs and 30 stolen bases in 36 tries last season, finishing his KBO league career batting .304/.364/.403/.766.

The Dodgers face the Braves tonight in Atlanta in the second game of a three-game series. They won the opener 2-1 on Friday.