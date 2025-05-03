Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers activated star shortstop Corey Seager from the 10-day injured list Saturday afternoon.

In a corresponding move, infielder Jonathan Ornelas was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Seager suffered a right hamstring strain on April 22 against the Athletics. Since then, the Rangers have spiraled. They posted a 2-8 record without the five-time All-Star and dropped from first to fourth in the AL West.

He will be available for tonight's matchup against the Seattle Mariners as Texas looks to rebuild some momentum.

Last season, the shortstop recorded 30 home runs, 74 RBIs and a .278/.353/.512 batting line in 123 games.

This season, he owns four home runs with a .286/.345/.468 slash line in 21 appearances.

Ornelas is a 24-year-old prospect. He made six plate appearances and went 0-for-5 with a walk. He batted .251 in Triple-A last season.