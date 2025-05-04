Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox made six roster moves Sunday morning, highlighted by infielder Josh Rojas' appearance on the active roster for the first time this season.

Rojas, signed in the offseason to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, fractured a toe on his right foot near the end of spring training. He was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after going 1-for-12 during a three-game rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte.

The team also designated veteran first baseman Bobby Dalbec for assignment.

The 30-year-old Rojas has appeared in 570 major-league games over the past six seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. He has a .247/.324/.362 career slash line with 34 homers and 59 stolen bases and is expected to help the White Sox all over the infield.

Dalbec, 29, spent parts of the past five seasons with the Boston Red Sox and has a career average of .222.

With the White Sox, Dalbec hit .222/.333/.278 (4-18) with a double, RBI, two runs scored and three walks in seven games after his contract was selected from Charlotte on April 20. He signed as a free agent with the White Sox in January.

The White Sox also recalled left-hander Tyler Gilbert and selected right-hander Caleb Freeman from Charlotte. Gilbert served as Chicago's opener three times in a four-game stretch before being optioned to Charlotte on Thursday. He owns a 1-1 record with a 5.59 ERA in nine appearances and has struck out 14 batters in 9 2/3 innings this season.

The 27-year-old Freeman will seek his first major league appearance after joining the White Sox's minor-league system in 2019. This season, he has pitched in relief 10 times between Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham, compiling a 1.35 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 13⅓ innings.

The White Sox also placed lefty reliever Fraser Ellard on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain and optioned right-handed reliever Penn Murfee to Charlotte.

Ellard had just returned from the injured list at the end of April. He owns an 0-2 record and a 6.75 ERA in 6 2/3 innings stretched over seven games. Murfee posted an 0-1 mark and 7.82 ERA over 12⅔ innings.