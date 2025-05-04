Open Extended Reactions

Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby is beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday as he works his way back from a shoulder issue that has delayed his season debut.

Kirby, who was shut down March 7 and threw his first live batting practice session Monday in Seattle, will face host Las Vegas, the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics.

Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto told MLB Network on Friday that the team feels Kirby will need only two or three rehab starts before joining the major league rotation.

Kirby, 27, is coming off a 14-11 season in 2024, when he led the majors with 33 starts. He posted a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts, 23 walks and a 1.068 WHIP in 191 innings.

In three seasons, the 2023 AL All-Star is 35-26 with a 3.43 ERA in 89 starts, with 484 strikeouts, 64 walks and a 1.093 WHIP in 511 2/3 innings.