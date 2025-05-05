Open Extended Reactions

The Arizona Diamondbacks' latest City Connect uniform is a nod to prior iconic franchise jerseys in a sleek redesign of the Diamondbacks' first City Connect look.

The uniform, unveiled Monday, is directly inspired by previous Diamondbacks jerseys along with "the state's rich cultural diversity and Arizona's desert surroundings," according to a news release.

A prominent part of the first City Connect uniform, "Serpientes" -- Spanish for snakes -- reappears on the front of the newest design. And instead of gold, Serpientes appears on a bold purple background, with the snake design returning as well.

The threads will debut Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Arizona's first night of Mexican Heritage weekend. They will be worn every Friday home game throughout the rest of the 2025 season.

Arizona's 2001 World Series victory is referenced on the jersey's sleeves, which have a darker look compared with the main colorway. The Diamondbacks clinched the championship while wearing white uniforms with dark purple sleeves. The sleeve trim is a modernized version of what the franchise donned from 1998 to 2006 on its alternate uniforms.

A flag patch is on the darker purple colored sleeve of the uniform. (Photo by Kelsey Grant/Arizona Diamondbacks)

On the front of the jersey is a snakeskin evolution pattern, worn from 2016 to 2019, with heritage pinstripes, which were worn during the same time frame as the sleeve trims.

Contrary to their first City Connect design, the Diamondbacks' cap will include the "S" logo in "Serpientes." It makes its on-field cap debut alongside a purple and teal colorway. Arizona wore its typical cap logo "A" in the original design.

References to Arizona are still prominent on the uniform. A flag patch is on the sleeve, while "Arizona Born" appears on the collar. The jock tag is a silhouette of the state of Arizona with 1998 in the center, celebrating the club's first MLB season.

"Our new City Connects are uniquely special to our organization, embodying every facet of what makes us the Arizona Diamondbacks. These uniforms represent a great sense of pride for our history, a celebration of our state's deep-rooted culture, and notably, a nod to our fans, whose unwavering dedication and passion for this team is depicted in the jerseys' colors," Derrick Hall, president, CEO and general partner of the Diamondbacks told ESPN.