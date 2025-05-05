Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez won last summer's Home Run Derby, and he is open to the idea of defending his championship this year. Hernandez, a two-time All-Star, said his priority is to make the All-Star team again.

"I'm still thinking about it," he said Sunday, outside of the visitors' indoor hitting cage at Truist Park. "Obviously, I want to have a really, really good first half, so I can be in the All-Star Game. There would be a really good chance that I would participate in the Home Run Derby."

Hernandez is off to a strong start, batting .305 with 33 RBIs in the first 32 games; Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said before Sunday's game that Hernandez has been obsessed with taking advantage of run-scoring opportunities, and driving in runs.

On one hand, Hernandez has a built-in disadvantage in his quest to be an All-Star, because he is a star on a team loaded with stars -- the presence of Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman could theoretically diminish his chances for being named to the team. On the other hand, Hernandez will enjoy the substantial voting support of Dodgers fans, and if he is not voted in as a starter, Roberts does have some influence in filling spots on the All-Star roster.

Last year, Hernandez beat Bobby Witt Jr. to win the last round of the Home Run Derby, after longtime friend and former teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr. encouraged him to stop trying to pull the ball and just focus on driving the ball more toward the middle of the field.