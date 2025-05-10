Open Extended Reactions

Less than a week after getting starter Lance McCullers Jr. back from more than a two-year absence, the Houston Astros are going through another change in their rotation after Hayden Wesneski was placed on the injured list.

Wesneski was sent to the IL with right elbow discomfort, while fellow right-hander Logan VanWey was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land.

The IL move was made retroactive to Wednesday, one day after Wesneski gave up a season-high four runs on five hits in four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wesneski, 27, is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts this season.

Wesneski is 10-16 in parts of four major league seasons with a 4.01 ERA in 74 appearances (28 starts).

With McCullers trying to get back up to speed and Wesneski out, the Astros likely will lean into their bullpen, which was third best in MLB with a 2.73 ERA heading into play Saturday.

VanWey, 26, made his mark for that bullpen earlier this season after making his major league debut April 11. He delivered a 1.35 ERA in six appearances, despite giving up 11 hits with a walk in 6 2/3 innings.