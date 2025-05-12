Open Extended Reactions

The Cleveland Guardians optioned shortstop Brayan Rocchio to Triple-A Columbus and recalled outfielder Will Brennan on Monday.

Brennan, 27, is set to make his 2025 debut after batting .304 with three home runs and 18 RBIs in 35 games at Triple-A. In 263 games for the Guardians over the previous three seasons, he batted .270 with 14 home runs and 79 RBIs.

Rocchio, 24, was hitting just .165 with eight RBIs in 35 games with the Guardians this season. He had not played since Wednesday. Gabriel Arias was the Cleveland shortstop in a just-completed three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Rocchio batted .206 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs in 143 games with the Guardians last season and is a career .205 hitter in 201 career games, all in Cleveland.