CHICAGO -- Miami Marlins left-hander Ryan Weathers had a near-perfect first start of the season against the Chicago Cubs.

Weathers, reinstated from the injured list, tossed five innings, allowing two hits and one run on Seiya Suzuki's fourth inning solo shot to earn the win in Miami's 3-1 victory on Wednesday night.

Weathers, who suffered a left flexor muscle strain in March during spring training, struck out five, walked one and was sharp with his full repertoire before exiting after 76 pitches. He was backed by two homers by Kyle Stowers and one from Agustin Ramirez.

"It just felt good coming out tonight and throwing strikes," said Weathers, who threw 51 strikes. "My main goal was to be in the zone and just let my stuff do the work.

"Honestly, want to take back just one pitch against that lineup. I'll take that."

The Cubs scored their lone run when Suzuki went deep to left-center off Weathers' high, full-count changeup.

After getting hurt, Weathers, 25, had rehabbed in the minors, finishing with five scoreless innings for Triple-A Jacksonville on May 8.

Manager Clayton McCullough seemed delighted with what he saw from Weathers as the last-place Marlins ended a three-game slide and won for just the fourth time in 17 games. Weathers became the first left-hander to start this season for Miami and figures to give its rotation a boost.

"He was exceptional, to come in with the first one and get through five with the number of pitches he had available tonight," McCullough said. "The velocity was terrific, you know some good changeups and the breaking ball.

"It was efficient, quality-plus stuff, you know, to go through a good lineup there."

Weathers went 5-6 with a 3.63 ERA in 16 starts for Miami last season. He had been projected as the club's No. 2 starter this year behind 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, who has returned to the mound after missing 2024 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In a corresponding move Miami optioned lefty Anthony Veneziano to Triple-A Jacksonville.

The Marlins bounced back a night after falling 5-4 when Jesus Tinoco blew a two-run lead in the ninth. On Wednesday, Tinoco came through with a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save to preserve Weathers' win.

Weathers is the son former major league pitcher David Weathers, who played 19 major league seasons with nine teams, including the Marlins and Cubs

Ryan Weathers was selected seventh overall by San Diego in the 2018 amateur draft and is 10-21 with a 5.08 ERA in four big league seasons with the Padres and Marlins.