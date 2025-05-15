Open Extended Reactions

Second baseman/outfielder Tony Kemp announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Thursday after nine seasons.

Kemp, 33, played with the Astros (2016-19), Cubs (2019), Athletics (2020-23) and Orioles (2024).

"Thank you God, for allowing me to be a Major League Baseball player," Kemp wrote on Instagram. "After 12 years of professional baseball and 9 season in the Big Leagues, I've decided to hang up the spikes."

Listed at 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, Kemp had a career .237 batting average to go along with 35 homers and 184 RBIs in 739 games.

"To the undersized baseball player, I see you. I hear you, and I understand you," Kemp wrote in his Instagram statement. "With all the metrics and data in the game of baseball today, there is still one measurement they can't compute: your heart. Continue to play the game the right way and respect it. The game will reward you, I promise. Leave no doubt and give everything you have like someone is watching you play baseball for the first time. I'm rooting for you all."

He was selected by the Astros in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB draft out of Vanderbilt.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.