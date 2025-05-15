Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- The White Sox claimed infielder Vinny Capra off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Milwaukee had designated Capra for assignment on Friday, the same day the Brewers had recalled infielder Andruw Monasterio from Triple-A Nashville.

Capra, 28, batted .074 with a .121 on-base percentage, 1 homer and 4 RBIs in 24 games with Milwaukee while primarily playing third base. He also had made appearances at second base and shortstop.

He won a roster spot with Milwaukee after compiling six homers and 14 RBIs in 19 Cactus League games. He homered in the Brewers' season opener and went 1 of 3 in each of his first two games but had been struggling ever since.

His single in a 5-1 victory over the Houston Astros on May 5 was his first hit since April 2 and ended an 0-for-36 slump.

Before this season, Capra had 20 games of major league experience. He played eight games with Toronto in 2022, nine with Pittsburgh in 2023 and three with Milwaukee in 2024.