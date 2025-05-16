Mets acquire LHP Jose Castillo from Diamondbacks

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Mets added a left-hander to their bullpen on Thursday, acquiring Jose Castillo from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for cash considerations.

Castillo has pitched in parts of five seasons in the majors, debuting for the San Diego Padres in 2018. The Venezuela native excelled, fanning 52 in 38⅓ relief innings while going 3-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 12 walks.

But injuries limited the 29-year-old to only two innings in the majors from 2019-23.

Castillo signed a minor league deal with Arizona in December 2023 and made 21 appearances for Triple-A Reno in 2024. He elected free agency after the season but re-signed with the Diamondbacks in January.

After five appearances for Reno this season, Arizona called Castillo up on May 1 and he appeared in five games, allowing eight earned runs in 6⅓ innings. After giving up three runs in two innings to the Dodgers on May 11, the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment the following day.

To make room for Castillo, the Mets designated right-hander Kevin Herget for assignment. Herget's lone appearance this season occurred on April 29 against Arizona. He allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits in two innings.