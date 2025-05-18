Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani threw a 50-pitch bullpen session Saturday, another step in his throwing program in his return from elbow surgery.

Ohtani advanced from the 35 pitches he tossed in is previous bullpen session.

Ohtani did not throw any sliders in the bullpen. He simulated a two-inning outing by throwing 25 pitches, resting and then finishing with 25 more pitches.

Ohtani was the designated hitter Saturday against his former team, the Los Angeles Angels. As a pitcher for the Angels, the right-hander went 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 132 innings. He made 86 starts with the Angels from 2018-23.

Ohtani hasn't pitched in a major league game since Aug. 23, 2023, for the Angels. He is recovering from right elbow surgery on Sept. 19, 2023. There is no timetable for his return to the mound.