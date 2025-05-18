Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Marlins regained half of their starting keystone combo from the injured list on Sunday but lost the other half to the same place.

The Marlins announced that second baseman Otto Lopez has been activated after missing two weeks with an injured ankle, but shortstop Xavier Edwards has been placed on the 10-day IL (retroactive to May 15) with a left mid-back strain.

Edwards, who started and batted leadoff in each of the Marlins' first 42 games, has produced a .263 batting average with a .337 on-base percentage and a .292 slugging percentage with a team-high 11 stolen bases and 19 walks.

Lopez, who injured his ankle on May 2 against the Athletics, has contributed a .229/.294/.330 slash line to go with two homers, three steals and 15 runs in 30 games. Marlins manager Clayton McCullough penciled Lopez into the No. 7 spot in the team's order for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Javier Sanoja filled in for Lopez at second base, but the 22-year-old utilityman has shifted to shortstop to handle Edwards' absence.