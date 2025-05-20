Open Extended Reactions

The Texas Rangers placed right-handed reliever Chris Martin on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday due to right shoulder fatigue.

The move was retroactive to Monday. In a corresponding move, the Rangers recalled rookie right-hander Cole Winn from Triple-A Round Rock.

Martin, 38, last pitched on Sunday when he exited after throwing one pitch in the eighth inning of the host Rangers' 4-3 loss to the Houston Astros.

He is 0-4 this season with one save, a 1.83 ERA, three walks and 23 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings over 22 relief appearances.

Martin is a career 16-22 with 15 saves, a 3.29 ERA, 48 walks and 380 strikeouts in 366 1/3 innings over 391 regular-season relief appearances for seven different major league teams since 2014. He's also gone 0-1 with one save, a 1.88 ERA, two walks and 10 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings over 16 postseason appearances.

Winn, 25, has pitched in one game this season for the Rangers and allowed three hits, no runs and no walks with one strikeout in 2 1/3 innings in relief last Friday. He didn't figure into the decision in the team's 6-3 loss to the visiting Astros.

The Rangers selected Winn with the 15th overall pick of the 2018 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut in 2024 and was 0-1 with a 7.79 ERA, four walks and 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings over 13 relief appearances.