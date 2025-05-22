Open Extended Reactions

NEW YORK -- Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim left Wednesday night's game against the Yankees in the second inning due to a right hand injury after making two errant warmup throws.

The Rangers said Heim had a compressed nerve in his throwing hand.

Heim singled in the top of the second, the Rangers' first hit on a chilly night at Yankee Stadium. He was forced out at second base for the final out on a grounder by Jake Burger.

Designated hitter Kyle Higashioka warmed up Rangers starter Jacob deGrom while Heim seemed to take an unusually long time to emerge from the dugout in his gear.

Heim took one pitch from deGrom and airmailed a throw into centerfield. He was visited by manager Bruce Bochy and a trainer before he motioned to deGrom to throw him the ball. Heim's return throw sailed over deGrom's head before the catcher exited.

The 29-year-old Heim is batting .262 with six homers and 17 RBI in 37 games this season.

Tucker Barnhart, the Rangers' No. 3 catcher, took Heim's place in the lineup.