Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez was scratched from Thursday night's series opener against the Houston Astros.

The team didn't given a reason for him being taken out of the lineup but said there would be an update after the game.

Rodríguez hit a three-run homer in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the White Sox and took batting practice on the field Thursday before the lineup change was announced about 30 minutes before game time.

The 2022 American League Rookie of the Year is hitting .231 with nine homers and 28 RBIs.

Leody Taveras moved from right field to center field after the scratch and Miles Mastrobuoni was inserted into the lineup to play right field and bat eighth.