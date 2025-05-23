Open Extended Reactions

The Chicago White Sox reinstated outfielders Andrew Benintendi and Mike Tauchman from the 10-day injured list on Friday following their rehabilitation assignments.

Both players returned to the lineup for Friday's opener of a three-game home series against the Texas Rangers. Tauchman was second in the batting order and manning right field, and Benintendi was batting cleanup as the designated hitter.

Benintendi, 30, went on the IL after straining his left calf May 4. The former Gold Glove winner (2021) and All-Star (2022) with the Kansas City Royals was batting .224 with five home runs and 12 RBIs in 24 games for Chicago to start the season.

Tauchman, 34, played in just three games and went 4-for-10 in early April before being sidelined by a right hamstring strain. It is his first season with the White Sox after spending the past two with the crosstown rival Cubs.

In corresponding roster moves, the White Sox optioned infielders Andrew Vaughn and Tim Elko to Triple-A Charlotte.

Vaughn, 27, was hitting .189 with five homers and 19 RBIs through 48 games in his fifth MLB season, all spent with Chicago. Elko, 26, made his major league debut May 10 and appeared in 10 games, going 5-for-31 at the plate (.161) with three homers and five RBIs.