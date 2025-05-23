Open Extended Reactions

Mired in a nine-game losing streak, the Athletics shook up their roster Friday and called up five players, including highly touted prospect Denzel Clarke.

Veteran Seth Brown was designated for assignment amid moves that general manager David Forst hopes will give the club more flexibility.

"Ultimately, obviously we're in a stretch right now we're not finding ways to win," Forst said in a video news conference. "I think we're better than we've shown the last 10 days."

Clarke, a 25-year-old center fielder known for his standout defense, speed and power, was the team's fourth round selection in the 2021 amateur draft. He was set to start and make his major league debut Friday night for the A's (22-29) in the opener of a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies at home in West Sacramento.

Clarke was batting .286 with no home runs, 21 RBI and seven stolen bases in 31 games with Las Vegas. His .436 on-base percentage ranked fourth in the Pacific Coast League.

Also recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas were left-hander Jacob Lopez and infielder CJ Alexander, while catcher Willie MacIver and infielder Logan Davidson were selected from Las Vegas.

During the skid, the club has been outscored 72-26, is batting .209 and has a team ERA of 8.23 while allowing 23 home runs.

Outfielder JJ Bleday was optioned to Triple-A along with right-hander Carlos Duran and catcher Jhonny Pereda. The A's also transferred second baseman Zack Gelof to the 60-day injured list.

Forst said Bleday needed a "reset" to find a rhythm at the plate and on defense -- something he couldn't find playing every day at the big league level right now. Manager Mark Kotsay spoke to Bleday on Friday about the move.

"Hopefully he'll be back here very soon," Forst said.

Third baseman Gio Urshela was placed on the 10-day injured list after straining his left hamstring in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. He underwent an MRI on Friday.

Urshela left the game in the sixth inning with the injury of the 10-5 defeat.

Urshela went 1 for 2 with a bases-loaded walk in the game. He is batting .224 with no homers and 13 RBIs in 32 games this season.

The 32-year-old Brown had been the longest-tenured player on the team but struggled to get regular opportunities. He spent time in the minor leagues last year for a stretch, and Forst remained hopeful he would clear waivers and play for Las Vegas before returning at some point to the A's.

He was hitting .192 with a home run and three RBI in 33 games.