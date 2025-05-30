Open Extended Reactions

The Cincinnati Reds placed Austin Hays on the 10-day injured list and activated fellow outfielder Jake Fraley from the same list on Friday.

Hays, 29, sustained a contusion after he fouled a pitch off his left foot in Wednesday's 3-2 loss at Kansas City. This is his third trip to the injured list this season.

Hays is batting .303 with a .901 OPS, six homers and 25 RBIs in 31 games this season. The former All-Star's injury designation is retroactive to Thursday.

Fraley, 30, has been sidelined with a calf injury since May 6. He is batting .205 with three homers and nine RBIs in 28 games this season.

The Reds also recalled right-hander Lyon Richardson from Triple-A Louisville ahead of Friday's series opener against the host Chicago Cubs.

Richardson, 25, is 0-1 with a 1.32 ERA in 10 appearances out of the Cincinnati bullpen this season.