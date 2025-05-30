Open Extended Reactions

FBI agents have reached out to Major League Baseball players about their knowledge of financial dealings related to a multibillion-dollar group-licensing firm started and owned, in part, by their union and the NFL Players Association, multiple sources with knowledge of the investigation told ESPN.

The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they had direct knowledge of law-enforcement calls to at least three players involved in union leadership in recent days. The sources said the players are not targets of the investigation.

According to the sources, law-enforcement agents inquired about money related to OneTeam Partners, established in 2019 by the NFLPA, MLBPA and a private-equity partner, RedBird Capital, and used to strike media deals and monetize athletes' name, image and likeness.

In a statement, OneTeam said it is "aware of an ongoing investigation of allegations concerning our partners. We want to emphasize that OneTeam is not the subject of the investigation and has not been accused of any wrongdoing in any way. OneTeam is fully committed to cooperating with the investigation."

Union executives said they have not been contacted by federal agents. "If the MLBPA is contacted by the government, we intend to cooperate fully with any investigation," the MLBPA said Friday in a statement to ESPN. Player leadership has retained separate legal counsel outside of the union, sources said.

Multiple sources said the investigation is being run out of the Eastern District of New York, whose office is based in Brooklyn. A senior FBI official declined to comment on Friday, and a spokesperson with the Eastern District declined to confirm the investigation.

The OneTeam partnership has become a major financial boon for both associations and grown in valuation as it added the player unions of women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, and other sports and college athletes to its portfolio. OneTeam was valued at $1.9 billion in 2022, when RedBird Capital sold its 40% stake to three other investment firms.

The MLBPA and NFLPA's relationships with OneTeam have come under prior scrutiny. In late 2024, an anonymous unfair-labor-practices complaint was filed with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging "nepotism, corruption, mismanagement" at the MLBPA.

In December, the NFLPA's outside counsel, Richard Smith, launched an audit into whether OneTeam had granted equity options to the executive directors of unions that the company represents, including the MLBPA. In its statement, OneTeam said it "remains steadfast in our commitment to following the best business practices, as has already been determined by the independent audit conducted earlier this year. ... We remain dedicated to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency in all that we do."

The NLRB complaint against the MLBPA alleges that the union's executive director, Tony Clark, "improperly gave himself & other executives equity" in OneTeam and made "inadequate disclosures" about the partnership in annual union filings.

The union has previously denied the allegations against Clark, 52. He was hired as the MLBPA's director of player relations after 15 seasons as a player and ascended to executive director following the death of his predecessor, Michael Weiner, in 2013. According to a LM-30 federal labor union disclosure he filed last year, Clark holds a seat on the OneTeam board.

Union finances have improved significantly under Clark's leadership, due in part to proceeds from OneTeam. In 2020-24, the partnership has paid the MLBPA nearly $160 million, according to the union's annual LM-2 reports. In 2024, the union received $44.5 million from OneTeam.

The reports don't detail how much of the OneTeam windfall was distributed to players. The MLBPA has more than $353 million in total assets, the highest fiscal-year-end figure in its history, according to the documents.

According to the MLBPA's most recent filing, the union paid Clark $3.5 million in 2024.

The NFLPA's audit of OneTeam was completed in March and found that the NFLPA's role as part of OneTeam was "in compliance with best governance practices," a source with firsthand knowledge said.

An NFLPA spokesperson declined comment Friday.

According to its LM-2s, OneTeam paid the NFLPA $422.8 million in the past five years.The NFLPA's total assets are nearly $1.4 billion, with almost $240 million in cash, according to the union's filings.

DeMaurice Smith, the former NFLPA leader who co-founded OneTeam with Clark, left the union in 2023 and was replaced on the partnership's board by the union's new executive director, Lloyd Howell Jr.