Seattle Mariners fans will be seeing double 51s next season.

The No. 51 worn by Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson during his nine-plus seasons with the club will be retired during the 2026 season. The team made the announcement Monday on the 35th anniversary of the day Johnson threw the first no-hitter in Mariners history.

The Mariners traded Johnson to the Houston Astros at the 1998 trade deadline. When Japanese star Ichiro Suzuki joined the team in 2001, he took No. 51.

The Ichiro version of No. 51 will be retired by the franchise on Aug. 9, just after his Hall of Fame induction this summer.

Johnson, a 10-time All-Star, won the first of his five Cy Young awards with Seattle in 1995. With the Mariners, he was 130-74 with a 3.42 ERA in 274 appearances (266 starts) with 51 complete games and 19 shutouts.

Randy Johnson went 130-74 with a 3.42 ERA and 51 complete games in nine seasons with Seattle, winning his first Cy Young Award in 1995. The Hall of Famer retired with a record of 303-166 and 4,875 strikeouts, second only to Nolan Ryan in MLB history. Doug Pensinger/Allsport

In his 22-year career, Johnson, now 61, had a record of 303-166, a 3.29 ERA and 4,875 strikeouts, second only to Nolan Ryan (5,714) in major league history. He and Ryan are two of the only four players to record at least 300 wins and 4,000 strikeouts, joining Roger Clemens and Steve Carlton on the short list.

"Randy is both one of the greatest pitchers in Major League Baseball history, and one of the most important figures in our organization's history," Mariners' chairman and managing partner John Stanton said. "During the 1995 season that changed the future of this franchise, his 18-2 record (in a 145-game season) was properly recognized with his first Cy Young Award.

"More importantly, and somewhat lost to history, the Mariners were an amazing 27-3 in his 30 starts that season, an incredible 24 games over .500, compared to a record of 52-63 when any other starter took to the hill for the club. His domination that year carried the Mariners to our first-ever postseason, which led directly to the construction of T-Mobile Park and the Mariners remaining safely in Seattle forever."

Ichiro will become the third Mariners player to have his number retired, joining Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 24) and Edgar Martinez (No. 11). The Mariners, like all MLB teams, also have retired Jackie Robinson's No. 42.

Johnson also played for the Montreal Expos (1988-89), Astros (1998), Arizona Diamondbacks (1999-2004, 2007-08), New York Yankees (2005-06) and San Francisco Giants (2009). The Diamondbacks retired his number in 2015.