TAMPA, Fla. -- Texas Rangers right-hander Kumar Rocker, who struggled in his return from the injured list, was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said the decision was not about an error made by Rocker that led to a four-run third inning during Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

After getting Junior Caminero to ground out, Rocker was slow to cover first base, allowing Jake Mangum to reach and Yandy Diaz to score. Rocker then put his head down in frustration and didn't notice Jonathan Aranda breaking from third and scoring while the pitcher's back was turned.

Bochy pointed out that the play could not happen, calling attention to Rocker's relative inexperience.

"You can't be late there, and then if you are, you can't forget the situation. So, just game awareness," Bochy said of the botched play. "There can be growing pains with some of these young players. He's got to learn from it, and hopefully it is something he remembers, something that can't happen.

"It just should be second nature. So the ball's hit over there, you're busting tail and covering first base."

Rocker, who was activated off the IL on Wednesday, was charged with five earned runs on six hits and two walks. He struck out five in 3⅓ innings. This season, the 25-year-old right-hander is 1-4 with an 8.87 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 23⅓ innings.

The Rangers also activated pitcher Chris Martin from the injured list.