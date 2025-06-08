Open Extended Reactions

Boston Red Sox fans keep hoping top prospect Roman Anthony gets a call to the majors.

What he did for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday night was the latest evidence why.

Anthony, ESPN's No. 1-rated prospect, smashed a 497-foot grand slam for the WooSox in a 10-4 victory over Rochester during an International League in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The 21-year-old put the WooSox ahead 9-4 in the eighth inning when he drove a 91.1 mph sinker from Carlos Romero deep over the right-center field wall, a drive that left his bat at 115.6 mph.

According to Statcast, that was the longest home run across all of affiliated baseball this season.

"Got it and didn't really miss it," Anthony said, according to the Telegram & Gazette of Worcester. "So it felt great."

Added WooSox manager Chad Tracy: "That ball was murdered."

In the majors in 2025, only one home run has traveled over 475 feet - a 484-footer hit by Mike Trout against the San Francisco Giants on April 19.

And since Statcast started tracking in the major leagues in 2015, only Nomar Mazara (505 feet in 2019), Giancarlo Stanton (504 feet in 2016), C.J. Cron (504 feet in 2022) and Christian Yelich (499 feet in 2022) have hit longer big league homers than Anthony's on Saturday night.

A second-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft, Antony is batting .290 with 10 homers and 29 RBIs in 57 games this season. He has two grand slams.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.