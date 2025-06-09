Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to the original ... the amazing ... the astonishing ... ESPN still-too-early All-Star selections -- full of wonderful surprises and fun debates for all ages.

A lot can change in the month before the 2025 All-Star announcements, but we're deep enough into the season that we can make some educated guesses on what the rosters will look like -- or should look like -- for this year's Midsummer Classic in Atlanta on July 15.

The usual rules apply: 32 players per team, broken down into 20 position players and 12 pitchers (at least three relievers), with one representative from each MLB club. Players will be considered for the position they're listed at on the official All-Star ballot.

Let's dive into baseball's most power-packed league.

National League

Which veteran NL first baseman will get the All-Star starting nod: the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman or the Mets' Pete Alonso? Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Top starter debates

First base: Freddie Freeman vs. Pete Alonso

It looks like Freeman -- whom I've referred to as the new David Ortiz -- will keep hitting until he retires or until his legs eventually give out. Freeman's numbers were down a bit last season as he dealt with injuries and the health scare to his son, but he's raking once again and leads the NL in batting average (.354), is tied for first in doubles (20, with Alonso and Brendan Donovan), ranks second in OPS (1.024) and third in OPS+ (189). At 35 years old, he's as good as ever -- maybe better.

Alonso had a couple of soft All-Star selections the past two years, making it last season despite a sub-.800 OPS in the first half and in 2023, despite hitting just .211 (albeit with 26 home runs). This season is shaping up as his best all-around campaign at the plate, even if he'll fall short of the 53 home runs he hit as a rookie in 2019. He has cut down his strikeout rate, is hitting around .300 and leads the NL with 61 RBIs thanks to a .356 average with runners in scoring position.

This is a coin flip, especially because Freeman spent time on the injured list early this season. Both have also been incredible in high-leverage situations, with Freeman hitting .211/.448/.368 and Alonso even better at .346/.486/.615. That does it for me. Alonso gets the nod.

Third outfielder: James Wood vs. Kyle Tucker vs. Fernando Tatis Jr.

The first outfield selection is easy: Pete Crow-Armstrong, who is making a strong case for NL MVP thanks to his spectacular defense, baserunning and surprising power at the plate (he leads the NL in Baseball-Reference and FanGraphs WAR) and could have an incredible 10-WAR season. The last NL player to do that: Barry Bonds in 2004. I don't know if Crow-Armstrong can keep hitting this well, considering his chase rate (third worst in the majors), but pitchers haven't exploited that aggressiveness yet.

Corbin Carroll gets the second nod. No arguments there. The next three are right there with Carroll -- all worthy starters. Tucker is having another superb all-around season, hitting for power, getting on base and stealing bases to earn a fourth straight All-Star selection. Tatis has slowed down after a hot April (1.011 OPS) but adds Gold Glove defense in right field.

My nod, however, goes to Wood. The sophomore sensation is hitting .270/.366/.533 with 16 home runs, getting the ball in the air more often than last season (although with much more growth potential in that area) and displaying elite numbers all over his Baseball Savant page. Physically, the 22-year-old resembles Aaron Judge -- and it's perhaps a little premature to point this out, but Judge hit .308/.419/.486 at age 22 ... in High-A.

Second base: Ketel Marte vs. Brendan Donovan vs. Brice Turang vs. Nico Hoerner

Can we shift a couple of these players to the AL? These four are bunched closely in WAR, although they got there in different ways. Marte, last year's starter, is having another monster offensive season, but he missed a month because of a hamstring strain. Donovan is hitting over .300 with a bunch of doubles and adds flexibility by filling in at left field and shortstop. Turang and Hoerner are defensive wizards without much power but add enough offensive value by getting on base and stealing bases.

My vote goes to Marte. He's the best player of the group and only the injury holds him back in the debate. He's hitting .294/.418/.603 with 12 home runs in 39 games and has more walks than strikeouts, ranking in the 90th-plus percentile in walk rate and lowest strikeout rate. What a fantastic player -- often overlooked. Donovan makes it as the backup while Turang and Hoerner draw the short straw and are left off my hypothetical team.

Starters

Here's my NL starting lineup:

C: Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

1B: Pete Alonso, New York Mets

2B: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

3B: Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

SS: Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

OF: James Wood, Washington Nationals

Inside Paul Skenes' rise to superstar status Amid the noise that comes with arriving as MLB's next megastar, the Pirates' ace is finding himself in the quiet. Jeff Passan »

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

SP: Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates

Smith is an easy call at catcher. He's one of 11 Dodgers catchers to make an All-Star team in franchise history. Can any team match that many All-Stars at one position?

Machado and Lindor are the clear leaders at their positions, and Ohtani is matching his offensive prowess from 2024, minus a few stolen bases. Skenes is only 4-6 and his strikeout rate has dipped more than 6 percentage points from last season, but he has a 1.88 ERA and is in line to start for the second time in his two seasons in the majors.

Reserves

C: Hunter Goodman, Colorado Rockies

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers

2B: Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals

3B: Matt Chapman, San Francisco Giants

SS: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

SS: Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

OF: Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs

OF: Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

OF Juan Soto, New York Mets

OF: Kyle Stowers, Miami Marlins

DH: Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Believe it or not, the lowly Rockies have two reasonable All-Star candidates in Goodman and reliever Jake Bird. Bird has been good for 35 innings, but let's go with Goodman as the backup catcher, given the lack of a strong candidate because players such as William Contreras and J.T. Realmuto are having down seasons and others such as Carson Kelly and Drake Baldwin are excelling, but in part-time roles.

Betts and De La Cruz get the nod at shortstop over Trea Turner, Geraldo Perdomo, Masyn Winn and CJ Abrams in a deep group of candidates. Betts isn't having his best season, but he's one of the game's marquee players and the others haven't outplayed him enough to kick him off this roster. The backup DH slot is between Schwarber, Marcell Ozuna and Seiya Suzuki -- with all three putting up nice numbers, but Schwarber's are a little nicer. Stowers represents the Marlins.

And, yes, we managed to squeeze Soto onto the team, especially as he heats up with another three-hit game on Sunday (and three walks), raising his OPS to .820. Stowers represents the Marlins, pushing out a third second baseman or Jackson Merrill, who might have made it if he hadn't missed a month on the IL.

Pitchers

SP: Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

SP: MacKenzie Gore, Washington Nationals

SP: Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

SP: Robbie Ray, San Francisco Giants

SP: Kodai Senga, New York Mets

SP: Chris Sale, Atlanta Braves

SP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers

SP: Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

RP: Robert Suarez, San Diego Padres

RP: Edwin Diaz, New York Mets

RP: Randy Rodriguez, San Francisco Giants

Passan's early MLB trade deadline preview As trade season starts up, here are the biggest names who could move -- and the teams that could deal for them.

Jeff Passan »

Peralta makes it as our Brewers rep, but is a worthy selection with a 2.69 ERA. He makes it over Reds teammates Hunter Greene and Andrew Abbott.

The game is at Truist Park in Atlanta, so it would be nice to get more Braves on the team -- but Sale is the only one I squeezed onto the roster. Ozuna, Austin Riley and Spencer Schwellenbach still have time to play their way onto the team, but the last time the Braves had just one All-Star rep was 2017, when Ender Inciarte was the only selection. It would be a far cry from two seasons ago, when the Braves had eight All-Stars.

American League

Will Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. or Houston's Jeremy Pena start at shortstop in the AL? Tim Warner/Getty Images

Top starter debates

Shortstop: Bobby Witt Jr. vs. Jeremy Peña vs. Jacob Wilson

Here are their current stats:

Witt: .291/.349/.492, 8 HR, 135 OPS+, 3.4 bWAR, 3.5 fWAR

Peña: .316/.373/.480, 9 HR, 139 OPS+, 3.9 bWAR, 3.2 fWAR

Wilson: .372/.408/.528, 8 HR, 163 OPS+, 2.8 bWAR, 3.3 fWAR

Peña has been terrific in helping keep afloat Houston's offense, which lost Tucker and Alex Bregman in the offseason and has been without a productive Yordan Alvarez. Peña has dropped his strikeout rate for a third straight season, and Baseball-Reference, which gives him the highest WAR among the three, loves his defense.

Wilson debuted last season with the A's but still has rookie status, which puts him on a potential track for some historic rookie numbers. The last rookie to hit .350? Ichiro Suzuki in 2001. The only rookie since 1900 to hit .370? George Watkins in the juiced ball season of 1930 when he hit .373 (and even then, he had just 424 plate appearances, so wouldn't qualify under current standards). Highest average for a rookie shortstop? Johnny Pesky at .331 in 1942. With eight home runs, Wilson is even hitting for more power than expected. His defense, however, isn't on par with Witt or Peña.

Witt's home run numbers are down from last season, but he leads the majors with 22 doubles. With the weather heating up, some of those doubles should turn into home runs. His defense remains spectacular, and he leads the AL in stolen bases. He's a true star, and though there's time for Peña or Wilson to pass him, Witt should be starting his first All-Star Game in 2025 -- the first of many.

Starting pitcher: Tarik Skubal vs. Kris Bubic

Skubal is making a strong push to defend his 2024 AL Cy Young Award, while Bubic has put up a surprisingly dominant first half for the Royals. The numbers:

Skubal: 6-2, 2.16 ERA, 83.1 IP, 61 H, 7 BB, 105 SO, 3.1 bWAR, 3.4 fWAR

Bubic: 5.3, 1.43 ERA, 75.1 IP, 53 H, 22 BB, 79 SO, 3.5 bWAR, 2.5 fWAR

Bubic -- who pitched in 27 games for the Royals last season, all in relief -- is a 27-year-old lefty, a former first-round pick out of Stanford who had Tommy John surgery in 2023. His fastball isn't overpowering at 92-93 mph, but he has added more spin than before his surgery to improve its whiff rate and his changeup is one of the best in the game (batters are hitting .100 against it). Though maintaining a 1.43 ERA isn't likely, he has been really good and not just lucky.

Sticking with my "He's done it before" analysis, however, Skubal is the pick -- and it's hard to argue that he's not the best starter in the majors. That strikeout-to-walk ratio is incredible, plus he seems to be heating up, allowing just one run over his past three starts.

First base: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. vs. Paul Goldschmidt vs. Jonathan Aranda vs. Spencer Torkelson

Meh. Guerrero has made four straight All-Star appearances, including three starts, but he has benefited from subpar competition. First base in the AL has been consistently lacking in stars for a long time.

Anyway, the numbers ... and, no, I didn't have Goldschmidt on my Bingo card either:

Guerrero: .273/.380/.417, 8 HR, 29 RBIs, 1.7 bWAR, 1.4 fWAR

Goldschmidt: .312/.369/.464, 7 HR, 29 RBIs, 1.7 bWAR, 1.6 fWAR

Aranda: .320/.406/.490, 7 HR, 34 RBIs, 2.3 bWAR, 1.7 fWAR

Torkelson: .237/.342/.500 15 HR, 45 RBIs, 1.4 bWAR, 1.5 fWAR

The amazing numbers of Aaron Judge's start If you thought the Yankees' superstar couldn't get any better -- think again. Here are the most astounding stats of his season so far.

David Schoenfield »

Aranda has the best slash line, although he started only 50 of the Rays' first 64 games because he wasn't playing against lefties earlier in the season. He has no track record of hitting like this, but his Statcast metrics are impressive, including a 94th percentile hard-hit rate. Goldschmidt was hitting over .340 just a week ago, so he has been in a slump, but coming off the worst season of his career, he has been a pleasant surprise for the Yankees. Torkelson has the best power numbers of the group but is the worst defender and has slowed down after a hot start.

I'll stick with Guerrero as the starter. Nobody else has done quite enough, although any of the four could separate from the pack with a hot June. I'll make Aranda the backup, a nod to his nice start.

Starters

My AL starting lineup:

C: Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

2B: Gleyber Torres, Detroit Tigers

3B: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

SS: Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF: Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

OF: Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

DH: Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

SP: Tarik Skubal, Detroit Tigers

Raleigh is the landslide choice at catcher, and let's hope the fans vote him in as the starter. He leads the majors in home runs and is on pace for one of the greatest offensive seasons for a catcher. Torres gets the nod in a very weak group at second base, probably the weakest position in either league. Alex Bregman was battling Ramirez for starting honors at third base until Bregman's injury.

The AL outfield is also pretty weak, with Judge the one easy choice and Kwan a distant second choice. The third starter is up for grabs. Julio Rodriguez is the selection going by WAR, but his offensive numbers are still way down from his first two seasons in the majors. Devers gets the nod at DH because, despite the slow start and controversy over playing first base, he's putting up the best OPS of his career.

Reserves

C: Logan O'Hoppe, Los Angeles Angels

1B: Jonathan Aranda, Tampa Bay Rays

2B: Brandon Lowe, Tampa Bay Rays

3B: Isaac Paredes, Houston Astros

3B: Maikel Garcia, Kansas City Royals

SS: Jeremy Peña, Houston Astros

SS: Jacob Wilson, Athletics

OF: Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

OF: Riley Greene, Detroit Tigers

OF: Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees

DH: Ryan O'Hearn, Baltimore Orioles

Updated top 50 MLB prospect rankings Starting with a new No. 1, let's rank baseball's next wave of stars.

Top 50 MLB prospects update »

O'Hoppe is our Angels rep, and Lowe joins teammate Aranda on the All-Star roster. Paredes has quietly had a nice season for the Astros, although Junior Caminero is coming on strong for the Rays, and Bregman will merit consideration if he can make it back soon from his hamstring injury. Greene has had a weird season for the Tigers with a ton of strikeouts, but he has been a mainstay in a better-than-expected Detroit lineup.

Bellinger is one of many other outfield candidates. Any of the three Red Sox outfielders -- Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela -- could make it (Rafaela on the strength of his defense), and the Athletics' Lawrence Butler is heating up after a slow start. O'Hearn makes it as the only Orioles rep, and Alvarez's injury opens a DH slot. Garcia was my final choice, quietly having a nice season for the Royals, hitting over .300 while also starting games at second base and in the outfield.

Pitchers

SP: Kris Bubic, Kansas City Royals

SP: Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox

SP: Max Fried, New York Yankees

SP: Hunter Brown, Houston Astros

SP: Jacob deGrom, Texas Rangers

SP: Carlos Rodon, New York Yankees

SP: Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

SP: Shane Smith, Chicago White Sox

RP: Josh Hader, Houston Astros

RP: Andres Munoz, Seattle Mariners

RP: Jhoan Duran, Minnesota Twins

Look at all those lefties! Besides Skubal, five of the eight other AL starters are left-handed. Brown and Fried have sub-2.00 ERAs and could merit consideration for starting as well -- this is a very deep group of AL starters. Nathan Eovaldi is left off only because he's on the injured list, but he's not expected to be out long and was as good as anyone with a 1.56 ERA. It's great to see deGrom back, and even though he's not as dominant as in his peak Mets days, he still has a 2.12 ERA. Valdez gets the nod over Tyler Mahle and Joe Ryan, and Smith makes it as the White Sox rep.

For the relievers, Hader didn't make the All-Star Game last year, but he's dominating again, going 17-for-17 in save chances. Munoz had a 0.00 ERA until May 30. Duran is 4-1 with 10 saves and a 1.19 ERA, part of a Twins bullpen that has been the best in the majors. Though they didn't make the cut, Tigers relievers Tommy Kahnle and Will Vest have been great in late-game duties for Detroit.