PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Justin Martinez exited in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners on Monday night because of tightness in his pitching elbow.

Martinez entered to start the ninth with the Diamondbacks leading 4-0 and struck out Jorge Polanco and Randy Arozarena to begin the inning. The right-hander then called for an athletic trainer after throwing a pitch to Dylan Moore.

Jeff Brigham replaced Martinez and gave up RBI singles to Donovan Solano and Cole Young before Dominic Canzone tied it with a 450-foot, two-run drive to right field for his first major league homer this season.

Acquired from Arizona at the 2023 trade deadline, Canzone was called up from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day and entered as a pinch hitter in the seventh.

Juan Morillo retired slugger Cal Raleigh with two runners aboard to finally end the inning.

Josh Naylor hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th to give Arizona an 8-4 victory.