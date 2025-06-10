Open Extended Reactions

HOUSTON -- The White Sox called up the No. 6-ranked prospect in their organization, right-hander Grant Taylor, on Tuesday.

Chicago selected Taylor's contract from Double-A Birmingham and designated right-hander Bryse Wilson for assignment.

The 23-year-old Taylor has not pitched above Double-A but has been dominant for Birmingham this season, allowing three earned runs in 26 2/3 innings for a 1.01 ERA.

Taylor, who is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds, was moved to the Barons' bullpen on May 14 and has made nine straight scoreless appearances since, with one walk and 18 strikeouts over 9 1/3 innings.

He was selected in the second round of the 2023 amateur draft out of LSU, where he was a teammate of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

The 27-year-old Wilson is 0-2 with 6.95 ERA in 19 appearances, including five starts, for Chicago this season.

The White Sox are last in the AL Central and play a three-game series at Houston starting Tuesday night.