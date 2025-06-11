Open Extended Reactions

The Tampa Bay Rays placed right-hander Manuel Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list on Wednesday with a strained right foreram.

The move was retroactive to Tuesday. In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled right-hander Cole Sulser from Triple-A Durham.

Rodriguez, 28, last pitched on Monday, when he allowed two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning of Tampa Bay's 10-8 win in 11 innings over the host Boston Red Sox.

The most consistent part of the Rays' bullpen, Rodriguez is 1-2 with a 2.08 ERA, six walks and 25 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings over a team-leading 31 appearances.

For his career, Rodriguez is 9-9 with a 2.99 ERA, seven saves, 38 walks and 83 strikeouts in 99 1/3 innings over 105 relief appearances for the Chicago Cubs (2021-22) and Rays (2024-present).

Sulser last pitched for Tampa Bay on June 5, allowing one hit with one strikeout in one inning of a 4-3 home win over the Texas Rangers. He is 2-1 this season with a 3.09 ERA, three walks and nine strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings in 10 relief appearances.

The 35-year-old is a career 10-14 with a 3.70 ERA, 15 saves, 74 walks and 167 strikeouts in 160 2/3 innings over 149 games (two starts) for five major league teams since 2019.