The Los Angeles Angels are calling up infielder Christian Moore, the No. 8 pick in last year's draft, and he could make his big league debut Friday night in Baltimore, a source confirmed to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez amid multiple reports.

Moore, 22, was promoted to Triple-A in mid-May and did well enough to join the Angels, whose offense is 13th in runs scored in the American League. He batted .279 with 5 home runs and 32 RBIs and a .796 OPS combined at Double-A Rocket City and Triple-A Salt Lake this season.

Moore's rapid ascent through the Angels' farm system follows a trend under general manager Perry Minasian, who previously promoted shortstop Zach Neto (48 minor league games) and first baseman Nolan Schanuel (21 games) early in their pro careers.

Moore is ranked the fourth-best prospect in the Angels' system, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.

A Brooklyn native, Moore hit a Tennessee-record 34 home runs in 72 games last year in helping power the Vols to their first men's College World Series title.