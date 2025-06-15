Open Extended Reactions

Detroit Tigers right-hander John Brebbia was designated for assignment Sunday, and right-hander Tyler Owens was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

Brebbia, 35, is in his first season with the Tigers after signing a one-year free agent deal in February. He was 1-0 with a 7.71 ERA in 19 relief appearances this season and had allowed three runs in each of his past two outings, both against the Cincinnati Reds this weekend.

In eight major league seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-19), San Francisco Giants (2021-23), Chicago White Sox (2024), Atlanta Braves (2024) and Tigers, he is 16-21 with a 4.00 ERA in 373 appearances (21 starts).

Owens, 24, made his major league debut May 1 and did not give up a run in two appearances. He had a 5.74 ERA in 24 relief appearances at Toledo.