Washington Nationals infielder Paul DeJong, sidelined since being struck in the face by a pitch April 15, will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday, MLB Network reported Monday.

DeJong, 31, was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured nose April 16.

The previous day, he was batting in the top of the sixth inning when he was hit by a 93 mph fastball from Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mitch Keller.

A nine-year veteran, DeJong is hitting .204 with two RBIs in 16 games this season, his first with the Nationals.

The third baseman and shortstop is a .228 hitter with 140 home runs and 402 RBIs in 884 career games with the St. Louis Cardinals (2017-23), Toronto Blue Jays (2023), San Francisco Giants (2023), Chicago White Sox (2024), Kansas City Royals (2024) and Nationals.