Chris "Mad Dog" Russo gets fired up over the Yankees' struggles offensively and baserunning. (3:03)

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Yankees activated right-hander JT Brubaker from the 60-day injured list ahead of Wednesday night's game against the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Brubaker, 31, last pitched in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022. He underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2023 and missed that entire season.

Traded to the Yankees in March 2024, he spent last season in the minors. He landed on the injured list to begin this season with cracked ribs in spring training.

Brubaker was 9-28 with a 4.99 ERA in 63 games (61 starts) with the Pirates from 2020-22. He struck out 324 batters and walked 109 in 315 2/3 innings.

This season, Brubaker is 1-0 with a 2.95 ERA in six starts at three minor league stops.

Also of note Wednesday, the Yankees are planning to give Ben Rice his first-ever start behind the plate Wednesday.

Rice, 26, was primarily a catcher in the minors but had been serving as the designated hitter this season before Giancarlo Stanton returned from the injured list this week. Rice is batting .229 with 12 homers and 26 RBIs in 63 games.