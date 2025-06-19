Open Extended Reactions

CHICAGO -- From villain to superhero.

A fan was removed by security before returning to cheers Thursday after he climbed Wrigley Field's protective netting near first base to retrieve a bat that slipped through Sal Frelick's grasp and became lodged there.

A fan climbed the netting near first base at Wrigley Field on Thursday to retrieve Sal Frelick's bat, which had become lodged there. Griffin Quinn/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers outfielder's bat got stuck about 10 feet up after a swinging strike in the top of the sixth.

Giving it his best Spider-Man effort, the fan clambered up the screen and pulled the bat into the seating area before being removed by guards. He returned minutes later to cheers from the crowd of 41,078, the Chicago Cubs' largest this season.